× Firefighters battle house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s northwest city early Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a home near N.W. 5th and Portland after reports of smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one side of the home.

Fortunately, they were able to get the fire knocked down fairly quickly.

Investigators believe the home was vacant and no one was inside when the fire started. However, they say the home was filled with debris, which helped fuel the fire.

The owner of the home confirmed to officials that it was vacant, but that he had a problem with squatters and people breaking into the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.