Joe Exotic helping to promote gun safety in memory of husband

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. – A well-known Wynnewood resident announced that he is partnering with local gun stores to promote gun safety.

On Monday, Joe Exotic announced that he has partnered with Discount Guns in Pauls Valley to host a gun safety class.

The first class will be hosted at Zooters restaurant on March 24 at 1 p.m., next to the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

Organizers say the free class aims to teach gun owners how to properly use the guns they own from a certified firearms instructor.

It is being put on by the Travis Maldonado Foundation, which was created in memory of Joe Exotic’s husband.

In October, deputies from the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the exotic animal park after receiving a 911 call about a man who had shot himself.

When authorities arrived, they found 23-year-old Travis Maldonado dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Joe Exotic has previously said that his husband died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Maldonado, a Libertarian candidate for governor, has made headlines for years in the state for his political aspirations and ownership of the exotic animal farm in Wynnewood. He also filed as an Independent candidate for president in 2015.