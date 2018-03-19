Logan County employees busted in underage drinking check

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Logan County sheriff’s deputies have conducted an alcohol compliance check at 14 different bars and convenience stores – just in time for spring break.

Most of the places passed the test, but two failed and sold beer to a minor working with undercover law enforcement.

"We want zero, but two is better than the four or five we've had previously before,” said Lt. Marcus Williams with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams said they try to do the alcohol compliance checks three to four times a year and right before spring break is an ideal time.

"Some kids are left home alone, idle time, nothing to do," he said. "We're out and about, we're enforcing it and, if we catch people doing it, they're going to be charged."

At Woodcrest Tavern, a bar on Midwest Boulevard just north of Charter Oak Road, the minor was sold a Budweiser, even though the bartender checked her ID.

"She even acknowledged that the ID was vertical instead of horizontal," Williams said. "It has the two boxes that indicates the age for tobacco, and for beer and liquor sales."

And, at Rainbow Gas in Guthrie, the minor was able to purchase a six pack of Michelob Ultra.

"The clerk said he was new and, while we're talking to him, there's clear signs all over the counter that says 'We ID,'" Williams said. "He made his apologies, but that's not going to excuse the fact that he's going to face a criminal complaint."

Selling beer to a minor in Oklahoma is a misdemeanor, and selling liquor to a minor is a felony.

Sean Byrne is the executive director of PreventionWorkz, Inc. out of Enid.

His organization partnered with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department on the alcohol compliance check.

"Spring break, prom graduation time, summer times, we know these are heightened times for underage drinking,” Byrne said.

Byrne said the idea is not to trap unsuspecting clerks or bartenders but to make them aware.

"It's designed to remind retailers to ask for ID, to check ID and to be cognizant of that so that we can stop it from getting in the hands of these kids,” Byrne said.

And, he said he would like to see the laws strengthened in our state.

"Really need to focus on penalties, when we strengthen it - makes more of a motivation to check," Byrne said. "Oklahoma doesn't have strong penalties."

IB’s Gas Station in Logan County is one of the locations where the clerk did the right thing, refusing to sell to the minor.

The owner is pleased with his employee’s actions.

"We try to train our employees that it's very important that we should not serve tobacco or beer to any minors because we are part of the community,” said Muhammad Safdar.

The owner of Woodcrest Tavern tells News 4 her bartender had never seen one of the vertical driver’s licenses before and she would have never knowingly sold alcohol to a minor.