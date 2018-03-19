Man arrested after allegedly shooting victim in parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting another man in a southwest Oklahoma City parking lot.

On March 16, officers were called to the 1900 block of Exchange Ave. after receiving a holdup alarm.

While officers were en route, dispatchers learned that a man had been shot.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s wife told police that they had been arguing and her husband was “very stressed out.”

“When [the victim] got out of the car he was very frustrated, and he screamed out of frustration of losing his father and having been arguing with [his wife.] [The victim’s wife] said that when he screamed a white male subject parked next to them began yelling at [the victim,]” the report states.

The victim’s wife says that after they exchanged words, the alleged suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting at her husband.

Authorities say the alleged suspect, 26-year-old Josef Parson, was taken into custody at a home along S.W. 11th St.

Parson reportedly drove home and called police, saying he feared for his life and shot the victim in self-defense.

Parson was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.