Midwest City shelter searching for man who abandoned box of sick puppies

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A local animal shelter is asking for help identifying someone who abandoned a box of puppies this weekend.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials with Midwest City Animal Welfare say someone dropped off a box of six puppies in the shelter’s driveway.

Shelter officials say each of the puppies had parvo, which is a disease that is highly contagious between animals. The virus attacks cells across the dog’s body, and can lead to death.

According to a post on Facebook, the shelter said it “could technically wipe out our whole facility.”

Sadly, the puppies were so sick they had to be euthanized.

Now, Midwest City officials are searching for the man who dropped off the puppies.

Surveillance video shows a white man get out of a cobalt Honda Civic and put the box of puppies near the road.

If you have any information, call (405) 427-6640.