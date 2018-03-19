Moore student claims to be target of assault because he’s gay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A seventh-grade student at Highland West middle school in Moore said he was attacked by a fellow student because of his sexuality.

Camera phone video shows a boy assaulting Blake in the hallway by the lockers.

"All of a sudden, I felt something hit my face then hit my head against the locker," Blake said about his attack.

"Your heart sinks. You feel for him," said Blake's father, Chad Presley. "It's one of the most painful things, as a parent, to go through."

The alleged bully's mother tells a very different story. She said it was her son who was targeted.

"This kid called (my son) a rapist, and basically my son just snapped," said Rachael Clymer, the alleged bully's mother. "It is not okay that he physically snapped, but he didn't just go the school, and walk up to the kid and hit this child for no reason. He had been verbally attacked for months."

News 4 talked to Moore police. They said Clymer's son was cited for assault on March 8 and they are continuing to investigate.

News 4 also talked to Highland West principal Dan Schwartz. He didn't want to go on camera, but he did tell us, anytime there is an incident like this at his school, they take it very seriously and it is being investigated.

Blake's parents said the school is hesitant to act because the accused bully is in an individualized education program, or IEP, and special rules apply.

"It shouldn't matter what the child - whether you have IEP or anything, there should be zero tolerance for that," said Brandy Miner, Blake's mother.

Clymer said her son does suffer from autism but would never target someone for their sexuality.

"I think that is absolutely ridiculous," she said. "(He) has grown up with three family members who are gay, and that's - no, absolutely not."