Oklahoma churches creating childcare program ahead of teacher walkout

TULSA, Okla. – As teachers prepare for a possible walkout next month, many families are creating their own plans in case schools close.

The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) has sought a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t increase teacher and staff pay.

Schools across the state have announced that they will close their doors if the walkout occurs.

In response, several organizations said they would open their doors to help care for children who have nowhere else to go.

The Fellowship Lutheran Church in Tulsa is partnering with Bethany Christian Church to create a childcare program ahead of the potential walkout.

Organizers say they will accept up to 100 children and will first open the program to Grissom Elementary and Bethany Christian School students.

They plan to accept children ranging in age from 4-years-old to sixth grade.