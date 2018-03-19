Oklahoma City man’s Facebook post about interaction with officer going viral

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man’s post about an encounter with a local police officer is going viral.

Jon Hill says he was having some issues with his motorcycle while he was on his way to the gym.

At that point, an Oklahoma City police officer pulled beside him, asked if he was alright and even followed him to the gym to make sure that the bike didn’t break down along the way.

“Had some bike issues on my way to the gym and this officer pulled up next to me to check on me (never turned his lights on and treated me (WITH RESPECT NOT LIKE A CRIMINAL) even followed me to my destination to make sure I was ok I’m so tired of the bad rap officers get BOTTOM LINE DONT BREAK THE LAW AND TREAT OFFICERS WITH RESPECT AND YOU WILL BE TREATED WITH RESPECT!!!!!” Hill posted on Facebook.

The post has been shared hundreds of times and liked almost 1,000 times.

Oklahoma City’s Fraternal Order of Police responded to the photo by saying, “Every day, multiple times a day, our officers perform these types of duties- but rarely are they mentioned. You’ve said it best, Jon Hill! Thank you so much for your support. And thanks to Officer Mitchell for your professionalism. We couldn’t be more honored to serve the citizens of OKC.”