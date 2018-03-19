× Oklahoma school district gives $1,000 bonus to teachers, staff

GLENPOOL, Okla. – Officials in an Oklahoma school district recently surprised teachers and other employees with $1,000 bonuses as a potential statewide teacher walkout looms.

The Tulsa World reports that the Glenpool school district joined many area districts on March 12 when it approved a resolution “in support of Oklahoma public school teachers” and authorized school closings in the event of a teacher walkout.

Glenpool school officials say the surprise bonuses don’t solve the bigger-picture problem of low pay, but that they did provide some relief and a boost to morale.

Superintendent Jerry Olansn says the gesture was made possible due to a four-year district effort to cut costs.

Olansen cautions that the bonuses were “a one-time thing.” He says while the district has tried to manage its resources well, the situation with statewide education funding clouds the future.