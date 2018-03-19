Oklahoma soldier killed in Vietnam to be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery

STROUD, Okla. – An Oklahoma soldier who was killed in the Vietnam War will be laid to rest next week.

Donald J. Hall, a Stroud native, enlisted in the Air Force in 1955 and became a helicopter flight engineer in order to serve his country.

“That’s what he always wanted to do,” Louise Morgan, Hall’s sister, told News 4 in September.

He was eventually deployed to the Vietnam War, and his family had no idea that it was last time they would ever see him again.

Following an air rescue in February of 1967, Hall and three of his crew members were shot down by enemy forces. Their remains were never found.

“I knew all along that he was missing and I knew that he would not be back alive,” Morgan said.

Despite that realization, Morgan and her family never stopped searching.

In August, family members learned that Hall’s skeletal remains had been found 50 years after he went missing.

“It was closure for me,” Morgan said.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Hall will be buried March 26 in Arlington National Cemetery, near Washington, D.C.

Family members say he will be buried on what would have been his 81st birthday.