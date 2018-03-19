× One in custody after standoff in northeast Oklahoma City

NICOMA PARK, Okla. – Law enforcement officers from several agencies were involved in a standoff with a suspect in northeast Oklahoma City for several hours.

Initial reports indicate that Nicoma Park police officers received a call about possible gunshots near N.E. 23rd St. and Westminster. When authorities arrived on the scene, they learned that one man was holding a woman hostage and had barricaded himself inside a home in the area.

Officials say police officers and members of Oklahoma County’s tactical team were outside of the home for about six hours, and were forced to close down nearby streets.

After six hours of negotiations, the suspect allowed the woman to leave the home.

Fortunately, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say Michael Briggs was arrested around 6 a.m. on Monday.

VIDEO: The suspect from the NE OKC standoff, Michael Briggs, is now in custody. Police say he held one person hostage inside his trailer home. He was armed with a weapon. @kfor pic.twitter.com/wEhaHYcGuC — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 19, 2018