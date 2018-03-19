Perkins police hoping to identify woman possibly connected to prescription scam

PERKINS, Okla. – Authorities in Perkins are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who attempted to fill a bogus prescription.

On Saturday, Perkins police say two women walked into Perkins Drug and tried to get a bogus prescription for Oxycodone filled.

Ultimately, police arrested 33-year-old Fern Rose Britton on complaints of trying to obtain prescription medication by deception or fraud, false personation of another and obstruction.

Throughout the investigation, police in Perkins have linked Britton to other false prescription crimes in nearby communities.

Perkins officials say they believe Britton is part of a larger ring of criminals operating all over Oklahoma who are trying to pass fake prescriptions in order to get powerful pain killers.

At the time of Britton’s arrest, authorities say they did not know about the other woman’s involvement.

So far, she has not been identified.

If you have any information that may lead to her identity, call the Perkins Police Department at (405) 547-2855.