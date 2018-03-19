Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl at southwest Oklahoma City gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a gas station in the southwest side.

On Monday, 38-year-old David Bocock was taken into custody at his home.

According to a police report, the 14-year-old girl said the man “was watching her to the point she felt really uncomfortable” on March 1 by the gas pumps near S.W. 89th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. He then allegedly followed her when she went inside for a fountain drink, continuing to stare as well as calling her explicit sexual names.

The girl told police the man also grabbed her from behind.

According to the report, an employee intervened by asking the man if she could help him with something. The man allegedly asked for a lighter and then walked out with the empolyee’s.

On Friday, police released surveillance photos of the man, asking for help identifying him.

Within an hour, police said the suspect was identified thanks to tips received through Crime Stoppers.

Bocock now faces charges of lewd acts and sexual battery.