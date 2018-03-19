× Police: Fleeing driver crashes at Tulsa airport gate

TULSA, Okla. – Police say a chase ended when the pickup they were pursuing crashed outside the arrival gate at Tulsa International Airport.

Tulsa police Sgt. Shane Tuell said it happened Monday morning, but it was unclear why an officer was chasing the driver. Tuell said he wasn’t sure what the truck crashed into.

It also wasn’t clear if there were any injuries, although an ambulance was called to the scene.

An airport spokeswoman and a spokeswoman for Tulsa ambulance service did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.