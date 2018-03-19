Police identify murder victims found inside crashed car in Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY –Authorities have identified two people who were found dead inside a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood last week.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a neighborhood near Memorial and County Line Rd. following a car accident.

“Officers received a call into a neighborhood in the area of Memorial and County Line about an injury accident where there were two individuals inside a car that had crashed into a mailbox,” Lt. Jeff Spruill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Once police arrived on scene, they quickly learned it wasn’t just a car crash.

“Once we investigated it fully, we actually found that both of the people inside the car had injuries consistent with homicide,” Spruill said.

Police say neighbors awoke to a loud boom when the car crashed.

“One of them actually came outside and saw the subjects in the vehicle, said they weren’t moving and that there was blood,” Spruill said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, investigators announced that the victims had been identified.

Authorities say they are still investigating the deaths of 39-year-old Shaun Dejon Ruddle and 23-year-old Cody Dwayne Early, Jr.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.