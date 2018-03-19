Police K9 credited with stopping a wanted felon

SAPULPA, Okla. – A police K9 officer is being credited with stopping a wanted felon following a police chase early Saturday morning.

Officers tell FOX23 that it all started when they tried to pull over a speeding motorcyclist in Sapulpa, but the driver refused to stop.

Instead, the man led officers on a chase. During the chase, authorities learned that the motorcycle he was riding was stolen.

Eventually, the driver, identified as 45-year-old Cory Wasik, ditched the bike and tried to make a run for it.

However, he didn’t get very far.

Officer Randal Arnold released his K9, Valor, who found Wasik and held him until other officers arrived.

According to FOX 23, Wasik says he ran because he had a $50,000 warrant out for his arrest in McClain County. He claims he did not know the motorcycle was stolen.