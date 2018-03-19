Police: Man dies after being intentionally run over in parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are searching for clues after a man was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 2000 block of S. Meridian Ave.

A short time later, officers learned that the victim, who was identified as 31-year-old Horacio Hernandez, was taken to the Circle K at 700 S. Meridian in a private vehicle.

From there, paramedics rushed him to an area hospital.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Hernandez was involved in some sort of altercation and was intentionally run over by the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.