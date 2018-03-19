Police search for answers after man dies after being intentionally hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is dead after being hit by a car in a metro parking lot, and police believe it was no accident.

It started when police responded to a 911 call early Saturday morning.

"It came out as an auto-pedestrian crash," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

But, officers said they were met with mystery when they got to the hotel near S.W. 18th & Meridian.

"When they arrived, officers could not find neither a victim or a suspect," Knight said.

Some of their questions were answered at a nearby gas station.

Police said the victim's friends tried to drive him to the hospital, but they could tell time was running out so they pulled over and called for help.

Unfortunately, it was too late.

EMSA paramedics took 31-year-old Horacio Hernandez to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said it is the result of an intentional act after a fight.

"At some point, the suspect got into his vehicle and purposefully ran the man over and then fled," Knight said.

Police said they don't know what led up to the crash but there's no indication the suspect and victim knew each other.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.