Police: Two people found dead inside Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. – Authorities in Bethany are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home on Sunday night.

The Bethany Police Department said officers were called to a home near N.W. 44th St. and Rockwell Ave. on Sunday evening on a medical emergency.

Officials say a juvenile living at the home found his mother’s boyfriend lying on the floor bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found the man had died and the child’s mother was also found deceased in the home.

Investigators believe the man shot and killed the female before turning the gun on himself.

At this point, the victims’ names have not been released.