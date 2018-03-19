× Science Museum Oklahoma brings world of Harry Potter to life with upcoming event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fans of a popular series will have a chance to experience a bit of magic at a local museum next month.

Science Museum Oklahoma announced that it will allow adults to explore the more dangerous side of Harry Potter’s world during “SMO 21: A Night in Knockturn Alley.”

Guests will be able to try their hands at Arduino wand dueling, the care of magical creatures, fire eating, potions and other Harry-Potter themed activities.

“We’re launching the SMO 21 experience with a trip into the wizarding world and down Knockturn Alley — it will be a night of unforgettable experiences from eating fire à la the Honeydukes Pepper Imps to using liquid nitrogen to give guests Dementor’s breath,” said Clint Stone, vice president of programs for SMO.

The entire museum will open during the event, which allows guests to explore other permanent exhibits.

“SMO 21: A Night in Knockturn Alley” is an adults-only, after-hours event for adults 21-years-old and older.

Tickets are $21 in advance and $25 at the door, but admission is limited.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 20, and there will be no admission after 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the museum’s website or call (405) 602-3760.