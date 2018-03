× Update: 79-year-old Oklahoma man has been found

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 79-year-old Oklahoma man with a disability.

Allen Robison was last seen around noon on Monday in the 10400 block of N. Ashford Circle in the city of Owasso.

Officials said Robison was possibly on the way to Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa.

On Tuesday morning, the Silver Alert was canceled after Robison was found.