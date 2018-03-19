2 people found dead inside home following reported murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Police in Bethany said they are investigating a murder-suicide after two bodies have been found inside a local home.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Bethany police were called to a medical call at a home near N.W. 44th St. and Rockwell Ave.

Officials tell News 4 a juvenile who lived at the home found his mother's boyfriend bleeding on the floor and called his father for help. At that point, his father called police.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home and began investigating the case as a double homicide.

After looking at the evidence, authorities said they believe the man shot and killed the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Neighbors didn't want to go on camera but said they never saw the people who lived at the home.

It was a tragic end to two lives in what neighbors call a quiet neighborhood.

Bethany police said the investigation is ongoing. They aren't releasing the names of the victims until next of kin is notified.