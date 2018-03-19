What do you think? President Trump wants the death penalty for extreme opioid dealers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump's plan to tackle the nationwide opioid epidemic includes the death penalty for high-volume drug dealers.

Andrew Bremberg, Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, revealed details of Trump's plan to reporters Sunday.

Bremberg and White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said the plan will focus on law enforcement and interdiction, as well as prevention and education through a sizable advertising campaign.

The plan also aims to improve the ability to fund treatment through the federal government, and to help people impacted by the opioid epidemic find jobs while fighting addiction.

Bremberg also said the Department of Justice will seek the death penalty for certain drug traffickers when appropriate.

Trump has been outspoken about including the death penalty in his plan, but this is the first time it has been included in an official administration plan.

Congress recently appropriated $6 billion to help curb the opioid epidemic.

A senior administration official told CNN that Trump's plan will address how the administration believes that money should be spent.

Do you agree with President Trump's plan to include the death penalty?