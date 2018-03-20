60-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash

WRIGHT CITY, Okla. – A man died from injuries after his motorcycle crashed in southeast Oklahoma.

It happened March 17 just after 6:30 p.m. near Wright City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the man was driving his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on SH3 on a left hand curve when he departed the right edge of the road.

He lost control of his motorcycle, overturned and was then ejected an unknown distance.

OHP says the accident was not reported until March 18, shortly before 1 p.m., because others started searching for the driver, who had not made it home from the previous day.

The driver was last seen at a nearby store shortly before the accident is believed to have occurred.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision was due to unsafe speed on a curve.