Cooking with Kyle: Creating a quick, easy frittata

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for a quick and easy dish to bring to an event, this delicious frittata is perfect.

Recipe:

1/2 lb sausage, browned, drained and crumbled

1/2 C red onion, sautéed in 2-3 T olive oil

1/2 lb fresh mushrooms, sliced and lightly sautéed in 1-2 T olive oil

5-6 oz fresh spinach, sautéed until just wilted in 1-2 T olive oil, then drained and squeezed dry in paper towels.

*note – the above ingredients should be pre-prepared and thoroughly drained prior to adding to the egg mixture

8 eggs

1/2 C milk

1/2 t salt

1/2 t pepper

1/2 C grated Parmesan

1 t dried or 1 T fresh, chopped parsley

Prepare sausage, onion, mushroom and spinach as directed. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, lightly whisk eggs, milk and salt/pepper just until whites and yolks are combined. Do not over-whisk. Fold in additional ingredients.

Lightly oil or spray a 1.5 quart baking dish. Pour mixture into oiled dish, and place in oven.

Bake 35-40 minutes, or until center is set. Allow to rest 10 minutes before serving.

*Frittata may be served warm or at room temperature, and may be reheated by returning to a preheated, 350 degree oven. Cover Frittata in baking dish with foil and heat for 20-25 minutes or until warm.