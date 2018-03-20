Cooking with Kyle: Creating a quick, easy frittata

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for a quick and easy dish to bring to an event, this delicious frittata is perfect.
Recipe:
1/2 lb sausage, browned, drained and crumbled
1/2 C red onion, sautéed in 2-3 T olive oil
1/2 lb fresh mushrooms, sliced and lightly sautéed in 1-2 T olive oil
5-6 oz fresh spinach, sautéed until just wilted in 1-2 T olive oil, then drained and squeezed dry in paper towels.
*note – the above ingredients should be pre-prepared and thoroughly drained prior to adding to the egg mixture
8 eggs
1/2 C milk
1/2 t salt
1/2 t pepper
1/2 C grated Parmesan
1 t dried or 1 T fresh, chopped parsley
Prepare sausage, onion, mushroom and spinach as directed. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, lightly whisk eggs, milk and salt/pepper just until whites and yolks are combined. Do not over-whisk. Fold in additional ingredients.
Lightly oil or spray a 1.5 quart baking dish. Pour mixture into oiled dish, and place in oven.
Bake 35-40 minutes, or until center is set. Allow to rest 10 minutes before serving.
*Frittata may be served warm or at room temperature, and may be reheated by returning to a preheated, 350 degree oven. Cover Frittata in baking dish with foil and heat for 20-25 minutes or until warm.