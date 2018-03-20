Deputies find $250,000 worth of stolen property at Oklahoma home

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Investigators discovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property at a house in Lincoln County.

After obtaining a search warrant on Sunday morning, law enforcement officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office went to a home near Prague and made the shocking discovery.

“In my 38 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty told the Shawnee News-Star.

Authorities say every room of the home was packed with stolen property worth about $250,000.

Deputies tell the newspaper that some of the property has already been identified, and has helped officers solve several burglaries in Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties.

“We’ve solved 14 cases,” Dougherty said. “We’re trying to find all the victims we can.”

If you believe that some of your stolen property was found, call the sheriff’s office at (405) 258-1191.