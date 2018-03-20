“I love helping others,” Teen hoping to find permanent home soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "I'm kind, respectful, loving, and I love helping others," said Justice, 14. Justice is looking for a place to call home.

He really enjoys any sort of hands-on project, and he loves the outdoors.

"I just love being out in the country, hanging out in the woods, open fields," he said.

He also likes to go hunting, although it's been a while.

"Yeah, I hunt for white tail deer with a compound bow or cross bow. The max I've ever got is three so far,” Justice said.

For now, Justice is seeking new adventures. He'd even like to someday travel to out of this world places.

"Since I like being out in science, for some reason I just want to go to another planet. I would just want to hang out there for one day,” Justice said.

While he loves seeing new places, he doesn't love moving around a lot. For the past five years, Justice has been in and out of numerous homes.

"Since I've been in DHS, I've been to at least 96 placements and I'm still trying to get out,” Justice said.

His caretaker says it may not be quite that much, but it does feel that way to him. Justice would like his next place to be with a permanent home with a mom and dad.

"Because I think I just can do anything. I just want to be in a home, be happy like I've never got to," he said.

Because every child deserves a place to call home.

For more information, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

