“It’s very troubling for us,” Grade tampering investigation underway in Chickasha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Investigators said thousands of grades have been tampered with in Chickasha schools.

“That does include, in a four-month period, it appears there were over 5,500 changes of grades and over 18,000 changes to student assignment scores,” said Brad Clark with the Oklahoma Department of Education. “In August, we received reports from community members in Chickasha about allegations of grade tampering.”

Four employees were suspended in December, and the superintendent placed himself on leave.

But, then more details came in.

“I believe it was early February, we received a call from a concerned parent that her daughter was flying through the online curriculum and receiving strong grades," Clark said. "However, that student was not performing the work.”

The department of education contacted the attorney general who contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

“OSBI investigates criminal matter,” said Jessica Brown with OSBI. “So, we have to delve into this investigation with a criminal law that we have in mind that's been broken.”

Investigators said it is too early to tell who is behind the alleged-tampering and what affects it could have on the district or students. But, the investigation will determine if and what type of crimes were committed.

“I think, anytime there is academic dishonesty and lack of integrity with student records, it's very troubling for us,” Clark said. “However, with the additional information that we received, which includes compromising teacher logins and passwords, that goes to additional levels.”