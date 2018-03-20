Man arrested after attacking cook with axe handle over unsatisfactory food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man has been arrested after attacking a cook because he was unsatisfied with his food.

It happened last week at Han-D-Sak in northeast Oklahoma City.

"It's certainly something you don't see every day when somebody assaults somebody else with an axe handle over food," said MSgt. Gary Knight. "A man had purchased some food there, did not like the food and got very upset about it."

According to a police report, the suspect started attacking the cook with an axe handle with no axe on it.

"He went into the store, and confronted the cook and began to assault the cook and another employee of the store," Knight said. "Eventually, one of the victims got the axe handle away from him and was able to subdue him. The suspect had a laceration to his head."

The news came as a shock to customers who frequent the convenience store.

"The pork chop is good. I don't know what his complaint was, but the pork chop is good," said Kim Jackson, a customer. "To me, you shouldn't attack the cook because the cook is there to fix the food, not to fight with you."

Fortunately, no other customers or employees were injured.

Police took the suspect, Orlando Portwood, into custody, and he was transported to the hospital.