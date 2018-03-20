News 4 blooper shown on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

OKLAHOMA CITY – A blooper that occurred live on News 4 last week is now being viewed nationally on late night talk shows.

On Friday, the News 4 morning crew was getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day when meteorologist Emily Sutton asked Lucas Ross to show off his dance moves doing an Irish jig.

Needless to say, it did not go well.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fortunately, Lucas is just a little sore. His pride likely suffered the biggest blow in the accident.

On Monday night, the video was shown on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."