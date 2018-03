OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man wanted for an auto burglary.

Police say it happened last week in the area of N.W. 23rd and Ann Arbor.

Officials say the suspect in the photo was with another white male, approximately 25 years old, when they broke into the victim’s vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit at tip online here.