Oklahoma teenager wanted for shooting at vehicle in fast-food parking lot

TULSA, Okla. – Police say they are searching for an Oklahoma teenager who is accused of shooting at several people in a vehicle.

Investigators say 19-year-old Joseph Zannotti started shooting at five people in a vehicle near a Braum’s restaurant in Tulsa on Jan. 19.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that the incident stemmed from a previous altercation involving another teenager and a gun.

Zannotti is wanted on five felony counts of using a vehicle in a shooting and one count of shooting with intent to kill.