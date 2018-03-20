Oklahoma woman who married her mother pleads guilty to incest

DUNCAN, Okla. – A woman who was accused of marrying her mother pleaded guilty to incest Tuesday.

Misty Spann’s guilty plea was in exchange for a 10-year deferred sentence and two years of supervised probation.

KSWO reports the 26-year-old will also have to go through counseling.

She was accused of marrying her mother, Patricia Spann, 46, in 2016.

Misty Spann pleaded guilty in November in exchange for probation. However, her plea was withdrawn when it was learned the type of probation she was given is not allowed under state law.

Court records show the marriage was annulled in October at Misty Spann’s request on grounds of fraud and illegality.

Patricia Spann has said she thought the marriage was legal because she lost custody of her daughter and two sons years ago and isn’t listed on their birth certificates.

Prosecutors say Patricia Spann also married one of her sons. That marriage was annulled in 2010.

Patricia Spann pleaded guilty to incest last week in exchange for a two year prison sentence.