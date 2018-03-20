OSBI: Newcastle man arrested for allegedly killing father in 2012

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – A Newcastle man has been arrested for killing his father, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say the victim, Timothy Brooks, died of a gunshot wound to his abdomen in August 2012.

His son, James Kyle Brooks, called police from his father’s home in Marlow and reported the shooting as a suicide.

A medical examiner said that although he believed it was highly unlikely Timothy Brooks shot himself with the shotgun, he did believe it was possible.

The case went cold for several years.

OSBI agents were requested by the Marlow Police Department to investigate, and agents found discrepancies in the son’s story.

An agent discovered that James Kyle Brooks, 37, had taken out a $500,000 life insurance policy on his father. The policy had a two-year suicide clause, meaning if the person killed himself within that two-year time frame, the policy would not pay out.

Officials say the shooting happened two years and six months after the policy was issued.

Kyle could not explain how the shotgun had recycled after the trigger was pulled. He also claimed his father was cleaning the 12-gauge shotgun before the shooting.

Officers and detectives at the scene said cleaning materials and a cleaning solvent odor were not found at the scene.

James Kyle Brooks is now in jail on one count of murder in the first degree with deliberate intent.