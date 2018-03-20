× OU’s Trae Young to Enter NBA Draft

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young has decided to leave OU and enter his name for the NBA Draft.

Young tweeted his decision on Tuesday morning.

The time has come, and this journey was not easy… But I'm ready!! But there's so many people who helped me along the way🙏🏽💯 https://t.co/mPAuOST4lo — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 20, 2018

I will enter the June NBA Draft!!

🙏🏽❤️🏀💯 pic.twitter.com/TM0a2VOdkX — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 20, 2018

Young leads the nation in both scoring and assists, and when the season is over will become the first player to ever do that for an entire season.

Young was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy as national college player of the year.

He was also named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award as the national college freshman of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

The former Norman North standout was considered the favorite to win national player of the year honors, but struggled as did his team during much of Big 12 play.

Young is considered to be a lottery pick in the draft, meaning one of the top 14 picks by teams who do not make the NBA Playoffs.

This is just a portion of Young’s first person essay on ESPN.com about his decision to turn pro:

Coach Kruger taught me about poise, about handling pressure and difficult circumstances with calm and clear-mindedness. My teammates at OU were incredible. Sometimes, they absorbed criticism that was beyond unfair. The double- and triple-teams that swarmed me at Oklahoma forced me to become tougher, smarter and more determined as a player and person. The basketball world was studying every move I made, and I am proud of how all of us — my coaches, my teammates and myself — handled it. I’ll never regret a moment I spent at the University of Oklahoma, or my decision to stay home and become a Sooner for life.

However, I will regret that I didn’t help the Sooners win a national championship. In the end, I have to make the decision that I believe is best for me, but it doesn’t mean I do so without a heavy heart, without some regret that we won’t get to run it back together next season. And now I know there will be doubts again as I prepare for the draft. I don’t pretend to be ready to play in the NBA today, but I am determined to do what I’ve always done: invest in the work to prepare for the league and the incredible challenges it presents. Goodbye OU, and hello NBA. As always, I am ready to get to work.