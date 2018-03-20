× Police: 3 arrested trying to steal property from inmate’s home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say several people are in custody after allegedly breaking into the home of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Earlier this month, Abel Quinonez was arrested on one count of first-degree murder related to the shooting death of a man in northwest Oklahoma City.

Since his arrest, police say thieves have been targeting his home.

On March 16, officers were called to Quinonez’s home after his ex-girlfriend called 911 to report that people were breaking into his home.

When police arrived, they found 55-year-old Rodney Weed, 38-year-old Zachary Tiger and 34-year-old Lonnie Wright at the house.

According to the arrest affidavit, police called Quinonez at the Oklahoma County Jail, and he told them that no one was supposed to be at his home.

Investigators say the back door to his home had been kicked in and the alleged suspects attempted to load a washing machine, a lawn mower, a weed eater and multiple miscellaneous tools in a Suburban.

All were arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary.