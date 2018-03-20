× Science Museum Oklahoma offering day camps during teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY= As teachers prepare for a possible walkout next month, many families are creating their own plans in case schools close.

The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) has sought a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t increase teacher and staff pay.

Schools across the state have announced that they will close their doors if the walkout occurs.

In response, several organizations said they would open their doors to help care for children who have nowhere else to go.

Now, Science Museum Oklahoma announced that it will offer day camps for children from pre-K through the sixth grade during the potential walkout.

Pre-K and kindergarten camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and are $20 per day for museum members, and $25 for nonmembers. Camps for first grade through sixth grade will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are $45 per day for museum members or $50 for nonmembers.

Pre-K and kindergarten camps for April 2-6 are:

April 2, Let’s Investigate: Ever wonder how a seed grows? What about the power of physics using chain reactions? Children will investigate these curiosities and more.

Ever wonder how a seed grows? What about the power of physics using chain reactions? Children will investigate these curiosities and more. April 3, Let’s Get Messy: What does it take to make a reaction rocket? What about slime? Campers will explore the chemistry behind all the ewwy and gooey stuff.

What does it take to make a reaction rocket? What about slime? Campers will explore the chemistry behind all the ewwy and gooey stuff. April 4, Time to Tinker: Let’s tinker ‘bout it! Children will make “moon sand” and explore drawing and Ozobots in SMO’s Tinkering Garage.

Let’s tinker ‘bout it! Children will make “moon sand” and explore drawing and Ozobots in SMO’s Tinkering Garage. April 5, Let’s Go: How do boats float? How do airplanes fly? Campers will discover answers to these questions by creating their own.

How do boats float? How do airplanes fly? Campers will discover answers to these questions by creating their own. April 6, Sudsy Fun: What is density? How does it work? How many different types of bubbles are there? Soap, gas, underwater — children will see them all.

Camps for grades 1-6 are:

April 2, Take Flight: It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s all things that fly. Children will test their wings with the science of flight. Campers will explore reaction rockets, create an epic parachute and soar into outer space with a trip to the Kirkpatrick Planetarium.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s all things that fly. Children will test their wings with the science of flight. Campers will explore reaction rockets, create an epic parachute and soar into outer space with a trip to the Kirkpatrick Planetarium. April 3, Captivating Chemistry: Why does chemistry matter so much? Campers will investigate the messy, sometimes smelly science of chemistry. Children will get down to the gross stuff with color-changing substances and explosive reactions big and small.

Why does chemistry matter so much? Campers will investigate the messy, sometimes smelly science of chemistry. Children will get down to the gross stuff with color-changing substances and explosive reactions big and small. April 4, Tinkering: Tinkering is serious business — seriously fun business. Children will work with power tools, draw with their feet and harness the power of electricity.

Tinkering is serious business — seriously fun business. Children will work with power tools, draw with their feet and harness the power of electricity. April 5, Being Green: Go green! Campers will create a steam engine, build air-powered cars and peer through microscopes to see what is inside of plants and flowers.

Go green! Campers will create a steam engine, build air-powered cars and peer through microscopes to see what is inside of plants and flowers. April 6, Super Cool: Spring is starting to warm things up, but in this camp children will keep their cool. Campers will learn how to make ice cream using cold chemistry, explore polymers with instant snow, experience endothermic reactions and feel the breeze on the Segway course.

Registration for the camps is now open and will close when the classes are full. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. Refunds will be offered in the event that a walkout does not take place, or ends prior to an already reserved day.

For more information, call Science Museum Oklahoma at (405) 602-3760.