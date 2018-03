OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will have a new and more creative choice when it comes to apartment living.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, a 4-unit shipping container apartment community is now looking for residents.

‘Squirrel Park,’ which is located near N.W. 32nd St. and Classen, used re-purposed shipping containers to create 1,260-square-foot units.

Each unit is renting for about $2,000 per month.