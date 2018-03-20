Officials: 1 dead, 2 students injured in shooting at Maryland high school

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – One person is dead after an armed student shot two other students at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning, according to St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron.

Cameron said the school resource officer engaged the shooter and ended the threat, and the shooter was pronounced dead. A male student is in stable condition and a female student is in critical condition, he said.

The school resource officer fired a round at the shooter, and the shooter fired a round as well, but the officer was not injured.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting and said the event has been contained. The school was on lockdown for a brief time, and students were evacuated from Great Mills High School to a reunification center at a nearby high school, the school system said.

“The school is on lock down,” the school district said on its website. “The Sheriff’s office is on the scene; additional information to follow.”

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, told CNN he was in lockdown in his math class. Police are going through classrooms to clear the school, and students will then be escorted out of the school, Freese said.

“I’m still a little shaken up,” he said.

reese said the school had held drills a couple of times for this kind of situation.

“I didn’t really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school,” he said.

A spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of the incident. Special agents from the ATF’s Baltimore office are also at the school, that office tweeted.

Great Mills High School has an enrollment of just over 1,500 students, about 56% of them minority students. The school has a four-year graduation rate of 91%, according to the school’s 2015-16 improvement plan.

Al Murray shot video of police responding to the shooting at the high school Tuesday. He says he saw at least one officer run into the building with a shotgun or rifle.