Silver Alert canceled for missing 74-year-old woman last seen at Norman clinic

Update: Margaret Maynard has been safely located in Norman.

NORMAN, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Margaret Maynard, who is described as a white female with an unknown clothing description.

Her last known location is in Norman near N Porter Ave. and E Robinson Street on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Police say she was at a clinic where she appeared to be confused and did not know where she was. She was released from the clinic and was supposed to be driving back to her home in Purcell, however she has not made it home yet.

Maynard is believed to be in imminent danger after exhibiting signs of severe dementia.

She is driving a red, 2006, four-door Honda Accord with the Oklahoma tag DYZ161.

If you see Maynard, call police immediately.