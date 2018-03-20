× Teen who used ‘affluenza’ defense set to be released from jail next month

DALLAS, Texas – A Texas teenager who used wealth as a defense in a fatal drunken-driving crash that claimed the lives of four people is about to be released from prison.

In 2013, Ethan Couch, 16, was driving drunk when he crashed his truck, killing four people and seriously injuring others.

As part of his defense, attorneys claimed Couch was too rich and spoiled to understand the consequences of his actions, coining the term ‘affluenza.’

As a result, the judge sentenced him to probation instead of jail time.

In 2015, video surfaced that purported to show Couch violating the terms of his parole.

While investigators were looking into the claims, Couch and his mother disappeared. On Dec. 28, 2015, authorities found Ethan and Tonya Couch in the Mexican resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

After being brought back to the United States, a judge sentenced him to jail time.

Now, Couch is about to be a free man again.

He has served almost two years in jail and is set to be freed from the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas.

Once out of jail, the judge said that Couch was to commit no offenses in the United States, was to avoid alcohol, was not allowed to drive, was to submit to community supervision and was to be subjected to visits, at any time, by a probation officer.