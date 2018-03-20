× Thunder Blow Late Lead and Lose to Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 5-point lead in the final half minute and lost to the Boston Celtics 100-99 on Tuesday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

OKC missed three free throws in the final 30 seconds, one by Russell Westbrook and two by Carmelo Anthony and the Celtics took advantage, first with a three-pointer from Terry Rozier, then another by Marcus Morris with 1.2 seconds left to give Boston a 100-99 lead.

The Thunder had a final chance to win it, but Westbrook missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Celtics won to end a six-game Thunder winning streak.

OKC was just 19-for-29 at the free throw line for the game.

Westbrook led the Thunder with 27 points and added 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Paul George scored 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and hit five three-pointers.

The other three OKC starters also scored in double figures, with Steven Adams scoring 14, Anthony 13 and Corey Brewer 11.

Boston outrebounded the Thunder 52-44, and hit 13 three-pointers to OKC’s 10.

The Thunder fall to 43-30 on the season and had their four-game winning streak at Boston snapped.

OKC returns home Friday night to host Miami at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.