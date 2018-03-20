× USS Oklahoma City submarine arrives in Singapore for deployment

SINGAPORE – An attack submarine named after the capital of the Sooner State just arrived in Singapore as part of its deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

Officials with the U.S. Navy say the USS Oklahoma City arrived in the region on March 16 with a crew of about 150 sailors.

“Oklahoma City is a highly capable warship that has reliably answered the call of duty to defend the United States and her allies and partners around the world,” said Cmdr. Thomas O’Donnell, Oklahoma City’s commanding officer. “We stand by our motto ‘The Sooner, The Better,’ and will always execute the mission promptly and professionally when called upon.”

The USS Oklahoma will conduct a multitude of missions and keep up-to-date on the latest developments.

“The crew has been working extremely hard to carry out our mission the best they can,” said Master Chief Fire Control Technician Brandon Edmiston, Oklahoma City’s chief of the boat. “I am sure they are all looking forward to resting, relaxing, and enjoying everything that Singapore has to offer.”

Officials say the USS Oklahoma City is one of the most capable and reliable submarines in the world and can support anti-submarine warfare missions, anti-surface warfare missions, and reconnaissance missions.

It is homeported in Guam and has been a cornerstone of the U.S. Navy submarine fleet for 30 years.