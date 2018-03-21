A taste of the good life: An Edmond man comes up with a new way to take a shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. -- It was one of those experiences Garrett Mccurrach just couldn't shake.

He stayed in a luxury hotel and took a shower where two shower heads directed water both front and back.

"Then I got home," recalls Garrett, "And it felt like I was taking half of a shower."

So, he gets back to Oklahoma and he couldn't leave the idea alone.

"I ran to Home Depot," he says.

This former Oklahoma Christian University student went to the hardware store and started working.

"Nothing like this has ever been built," he continues.

Mccurrach purchased fittings, hoses, plumbing supplies of all kinds.

He also tried his idea on business partner and best friend, Drew Bellcock.

Bellcock recalls Mccurrach telling him, "Dude, dude, dude. You have to get in my shower. I walked into his bathroom and it was like, literally, a garden hose taped to the shower, and I thought this is the stupidest thing."

The two of them were fellow college students and roommates.

They're constantly at work coming up with software ideas mostly.

But, the Hydra shower idea stuck when Drew finally tried it.

"I've taken a lot of showers in my life," says Bellcock, "But it was luxurious."

The finished product took anywhere from 15 to 20 different prototypes, but their dual shower head system basically hooks to an original shower head, runs water through the curtain rod, and through a second shower head in the back.

Mccurrach says, "This way is a really low-cost way to add an extra shower head which makes your shower a lot more luxurious at a really cheap price point."

Garrett and Drew insist it's easy to install, and at a fraction of the price you'd pay a plumber to re-do the bathroom.

Patents in hand, manufacturing lined up, these partners are set to launch a crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter within the next couple of weeks; cleaning up with a new idea on cleaning up.

Bellcock smiles with Drew and says, "We quit our jobs to do this."

For more information on the Hydra Shower or their crowd funding campaigns starting April 3, 2018 click here.

