Affidavit: Three charged with murder after man killed in failed robbery attempt

OKLAHOMA CITY –Authorities say three people are in custody following a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 a.m. on March 11, police were called to reports of shots fired near Linwood and McKinley.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Jose Cazares lying in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

The next day, authorities arrested Abel Quinonez in connection to Cazares’ death.

Ultimately, police also arrested 27-year-old Michelle Portillo and 39-year-old Nilsa Rodriguez on complaints of first-degree murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit, witnesses told police that the victim, 36-year-old Jose Cazares, had been drinking with friends at a nearby home. At some point, witnesses claimed that Cazares left the home with Michelle Portillo.

The affidavit states that Portillo told detectives that Cazares got out of her car to walk and got into an argument with Abel Quinonez. She told police that Quinonez pulled out a gun and shot Cazares.

The next day, another witness came forward and told police that they had information linking Portillo to the crime.

The affidavit states that Portillo reportedly told the witness that it “wasn’t supposed to happen like that. We were just setting him up to rob him.”

The probable cause affidavit also states that Nilsa Rodriguez drove Quinonez to the scene of the shooting, and also helped him flee.

Oklahoma County officials ultimately charged Quinonez, Portillo and Rodriguez with first-degree murder.