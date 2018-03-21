Another teenage girl allegedly sexually assaulted at southwest Oklahoma City gas station; suspect arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – Another teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a gas station in the southwest side by a man who has now been arrested.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Oklahoma County, a mother called 911 on March 1 saying her 16-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted at the gas station near S.W. 89th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 16-year-old told police the suspect walked up to her and firmly grabbed her from behind. She allegedly then turned towards him and said “Don’t touch me.”

According to the affidavit, a friend, also 16, was with the victim at the time. The friend said she didn’t see the suspect touch the victim but did see and hear the victim’s reaction afterwards.

The 16-year-old victim later positively identified the suspect as 38-year-old David Bocock who was taken into custody on Monday. A second victim, a 14-year-old girl who had also said she was sexually assaulted that day at the gas station, positively identified Bocock as well.

The 14-year-old told police that the suspect “was watching her to the point she felt really uncomfortable” by the gas pumps. He allegedly followed her when she went inside for a drink, continuing to stare as well as calling her explicit sexual names, and then grabbed her from behind.

Police said the suspect was first identified thanks to tips received through Crime Stoppers.

Bocock now faces charges of lewd acts and sexual battery. According to court records, he previously received a deferred sentence for indecent exposure in Cleveland County.