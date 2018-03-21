Cowboys’ Season Ends One Win Short of New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State was playing catchup nearly the entire game, and they couldn't catch Western Kentucky in the end, losing 92-84 to the Hilltoppers in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU falls one win short of the NIT Final Four at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Western Kentucky went on a 12-2 run in the first quarter to take the lead and never gave it up after that, leading by seven after one quarter and by two at halftime, 43-41.

The Hilltoppers never stretched it to double digits until the final minute of the game, but OSU never could get the game tied in the second half.

The closest the Cowboys got was one, but Western Kentucky always had an answer.

Freshman Taveion Hollingsworth paced the Hilltoppers with a game high 30 points.

Western Kentucky outshot OSU 53 percent to 39 percent from the field.

OSU doubled the Hilltoppers in three-point makes at 10 to 5, but Western Kentucky outscored the Cowboys in the paint 50-24.

Oklahoma State had four players score in double figures, led by Kendall Smith with 19 and four 3-pointers.

Tavarius Shine had 13 points, Brandon Averette 12 and Cameron McGriff 10.

Seniors Jeffrey Carroll and Mitchell Solomon were held to single digits, with 9 and 8 respectively.

Shine fouled out late in the game after being called for a technical foul and a dead ball contact foul for shoving WKU's Chris Bearden.

Oklahoma State's season ends at 21-15.

The Cowboys were trying to get to their first NIT Final Four since 1944.

Western Kentucky advances to their first since 1954, and will play Utah in the NIT semifinals next Tuesday in New York City.