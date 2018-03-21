Cracking open egg-celent Easter events throughout Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Easter is April 1 and throughout the metro, there are hidden activities that are going on, from now until Easter Sunday.

Easter Bunny at the Mall: Now until March 31, your family can meet and get pictures with the Easter mascot, the Easter Bunny, at many Oklahoma City’s area mall including Penn Square Mall, Quail Springs Mall and Sooner Mall.

Now until March 31, your family can meet and get pictures with the Easter mascot, the Easter Bunny, at many Oklahoma City's area mall including Penn Square Mall, Quail Springs Mall and Sooner Mall. 'Eggstravaganza' at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History:

Easter Bunny.

The Norman museum will be having free admission from 4 to 7 p.m., along with games for kid, multiple egg hunt mazes and opportunities for pictures with the Easter Bunny. The Myriad Botanical Gardens Easter celebration:

Go all-out with the Myriad Botanical Gardens metro festival to celebrate the Easter holiday. While there isn't an Easter egg hunt, the Gardens will have activities for the entire family, including face painting, music, food trucks and tulips for sale. There will be events to participate in like the Easter Hat Parade, Egg Roll and the Bunny Hop along the Great Lawn. Moore Easter Egg Scramble:

Starting this Saturday, March 24, the city of Moore will be hosting their annual Egg Scramble at Buck Thomas Park starting at 10 am. The city of Moore promises to have lots of candy and eggs, along with opportunities for pictures with the Easter Bunny. Yukon's Easter on the Prairie:

Celebrating the Chisholm Trail, the Mollie Spencer Farm will host the annual "Easter on the Prairie"beginning March 31, gates opening at 9 am. Besides having two separate egg hunts, there will also be: lamb petting, miniature horses, blacksmiths, a baby chick hatchery, train rides, face painting and even gunfighter. Choctaw's 21st Annual Easter Egg Hunt:

There are plenty of things to do this Easter season throughout the city of Oklahoma, events last from now till April 1st.