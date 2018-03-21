Fatal officer-involved shooting in Mannford under investigation

MANNFORD, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Mannford.

OSBI special agents were requested by the Mannford Police Department.

Police were called to an area where a woman was concerned about a suspicious man.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Mark Allen Lunn, 47, who refused to comply to their orders.

Lunn then started walking away from officers and pulled off his clothing.

Approximately 100 yards from where the officers first met Lunn, he pulled off his shirt, he pulled a large knife from his pants, and turned toward the officers.

Officers told him to drop the knife several times. Police say Lunn then moved toward the officers.

Both officers fired their weapon at Lunn.

He died at the scene.

OSBI agents are interviewing people in the area who witnessed the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, a report will be delivered to the district attorney.

The DA will determine if the shooting was justified.