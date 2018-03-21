× Florida men – one dressed in bull costume – accused of trying to burn down house using Ragu sauce

DELAND, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of breaking into their ex-boyfriend’s home and using Ragu sauce to try and burn it down, according to WKMC-TV.

Derrick Irving, 36, and John Silva, 28, were arrested on March 13th after allegedly breaking into the home and stealing several items, including a flat-screen television, window A/C unit and vacuum.

The victim called 911 after being alerted by security cameras of motion being detected in the house. He said a towel had been placed over one of the cameras.

Arriving deputies saw a red SUV leaving the area and conducted a stop. The two men inside the vehicle, later identified as Irving and Silva, said they were just picking up clothes from the home.

The victim told WKMC that Irving was wearing a bull costume.

The men initially denied the burglary, but when authorities went to the home, they found a burning pot of Ragu sauce and a washcloth near the stove’s burner which appeared to be in an effort to start a fire.

“He was trying to make it look like I left the stove on but who gets up 2 a.m. and fixes sketti,” the victim said.

Both were charged with unarmed burglary, grand theft and arson. Silva is behind held on a $25,500 bond while Irving is behind bars without bond.